Missing Steven Williams.PNG

Steven Williams.

 (Provided by the Kansas City Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing man who had not been seen since Sunday. 

According to the KCPD, Steven Williams had last been seen in the 9200 block of NE Barry Road around 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. 

He is 41 years old.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police said Mr. Williams had been found safe.

