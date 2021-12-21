KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing man who had not been seen since Sunday.
According to the KCPD, Steven Williams had last been seen in the 9200 block of NE Barry Road around 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
He is 41 years old.
On Wednesday afternoon, the police said Mr. Williams had been found safe.
