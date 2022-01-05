KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, which has left the victim on life support.
According to the police, the victim was treated by medical staff and originally reported to be deceased. However, staff updated officers a short time later, saying the victim remains on life support and is in critical condition.
This all began just before 10:30 a.m., when officers went to a residence in the 3500 block of S. Benton Ave. after receiving a call about a disturbance and shots being fired. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to shooting. Plus, 911 operators got a call about an injury accident two blocks away from the scene.
When officers arrived at the residence, they determined that there’d been a disturbance between multiple people that led to shots being fired. A man was hit by gunfire.
That man left the scene in a vehicle after being shot and went south, crashing into a pole and several parked cars in the 3600 block of S. Benton Ave. More officers went to the scene and found the victim inside the crashed vehicle.
EMS then arrived and took him to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries. As previously stated, he was originally reported to be deceased but the latest update from medical staff indicates that he’s on life support.
Detectives are investigating, canvassing for witnesses, and processing the scene for evidence with CSIs.
The police ask that anyone in the area around the time of the shooting or anyone who might have information that can assist in their investigation call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected based on new information from the police department, which they were able to provide after receiving updated information from medical staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.