KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating a second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours and has arrested someone in the process.

This shooting happened in the area of E. 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 4 p.m.

There is one male victim who was shot and he died at the hospital.

According to police dispatch, a suspect was taken into custody in the area of 63rd Street and Woodland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said there was a large crowd of people on foot at the intersection of 53rd and Prospect while police were investigating the homicide. Then, a vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Officers then pursued the vehicle and took the driver into custody at 63rd and Woodland. That driver was arrested for a hit-and-run and eluding the police.

According to Tim Hernandez with the KCPD, "The subject has been arrested and charged with the traffic offenses only."

Meanwhile, the KCPD is also still investigating a homicide at a gas station near 24th and Hardesty that happened on Saturday morning in which one man was found dead in a vehicle.

