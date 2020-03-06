KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who robbed a gas station in early February.
According to police, the armed robbery happened on Feb 2. around 2 p.m. at the Minit Mart at 11100 Holmes Road.
The suspect waited inside the store until all the customers left, paid for a cigar, and then pulled a gun on the employee.
The suspect demanded all the money out of the register and ran away after the employee gave him the money. Police say he ran west behind the business.
The suspect is described as a "Hispanic or light complexioned black male" who has a medium build.
Police say he has "unkempt dreadlocks," a beard, a mustache, and tattoos on the backs of both hands.
He was wearing a Puma sweatshirt, gray Puma sweatpants, and black and gray shoes.
He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone who knows who this man is should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
