KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is trying to locate a woman who has been charged with murder.
According to the police, 45-year-old Kashawn Roper is facing charges in connection with the Aug. 23 homicide of Jazmyn Henrion.
If you know where Roper is, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The Aug. 23 shooting happened in the area of 68th and Cleveland Avenue.
Around 3:30 a.m. that day, a car had arrived at a hospital with Henrion inside. She had already died. Another individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people in the vehicle were unharmed.
They told police that they'd been in the car when they were shot.
Police later determined that there was a specific home involved in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.