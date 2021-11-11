KCPD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman
(KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department detectives are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. 

The vehicle is described as a black SUV, which may be a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer. 

The vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of 82nd and Troost on Oct. 27, which killed a pedestrian. 

That pedestrian was 61-year-old Sophia Broadway.

Her son said she had stepped out of her apartment to pick up something from a nearby convenience store when she was struck. 

"She was the greatest human being you could ever meet," her son said. "No one on the face of this Earth could have asked for a better mom, period."

If you have information that can help the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Det. Burgess at 816-482-8189.

