KCPD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department detectives are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run.
The vehicle is described as a black SUV, which may be a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer.
The vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of 82nd and Troost on Oct. 27, which killed a pedestrian.
That pedestrian was 61-year-old Sophia Broadway.
Her son said she had stepped out of her apartment to pick up something from a nearby convenience store when she was struck.
"She was the greatest human being you could ever meet," her son said. "No one on the face of this Earth could have asked for a better mom, period."
If you have information that can help the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Det. Burgess at 816-482-8189.
"She was the greatest human being you could ever meet. No one on the face of this earth could have asked for a better mom, period."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.