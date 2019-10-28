KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Monday afternoon.
Kansas City police were called to North American Savings Bank located at 7012 NW Barry Road around 4:45 p.m.
There were two suspects and they are described as males in their mid-30s around 250lbs to 300lbs and were both wearing face cover ups.
The first suspect is described as wearing dark colored clothing. The second suspect is described as wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Ferrari hoodie.
The suspects brandished firearms and made verbal demands for cash.
Both suspects fled the bank on foot in a southbound direction.
There were no injuries reported.
If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call KCPD at (816) 234-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.