KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery that happened on Dec. 29. 

According to police, the incidents happened just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of J's Fish and Chicken in the 2800 block of Prospect. 

The suspects tried to carjack the victim outside the restaurant and, when the victim tried to fight them off, they shot him multiple times. 

The victim remains in the hospital with critical injuries. 

The first suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. This person was wearing a blue puffer coat and pants that were either burgundy or red. 

The second suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 nine inches tall. This person was wearing a gray hooded jacket and plaid pajama pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

