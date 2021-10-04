KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia.
According to the police, Mae W. White is 73 years old and was last heard from via phone on Sept. 22.
She is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds.
The police say she is homeless and recently abandoned her vehicle.
They also note she has dementia and uses a walker.
If you know where she is, you care asked to call 911 right away.
