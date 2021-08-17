KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are needing help finding a missing man who has medical needs that require daily attention for treatment.
38-year-old Jerome Brown was last seen on August 10 at 7:30 a.m. in the area of E 39th Street and Paseo Blvd.
Brown is reported to be 5'7" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at (816) 234-5136.
