KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday.
According to the KCPD, Steven Williams was last seen in the 9200 block of NE Barry Road around 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
He is 41 years old. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket, a gray sweater, and torn black jeans.
The police say Mr. Williams may be "experiencing a mental health crisis."
If you know where he is, the police ask that you call 911 right away.
