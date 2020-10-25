KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a missing woman considered to be endangered.
Samantha Owens is 42 years old. She has black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
It's unknown what she was last wearing, but she has two tattoos on her right wrist. One is the outline of a Volkswagen Beetle and the other is of one star with a rainbow.
She was last seen Saturday at 6 p.m. near the 6000 block of E. 96th St.
Owens has a medical condition that requires sustained medicine and continued care.
Her phone is turned off, so police are not able to get a ping off of it.
If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the KCPD's Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.