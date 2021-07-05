KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department says they are looking for a 74-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday.
According to the KCPD, Jesse Wilson was last seen at noon on July 2 at 4885 Eastwood Trafficway.
The police say he is driving a silver 2010 Toyota Matrix with a black hood.
They say he might be trying to go to the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. They note he has Alzheimer's, so he easily forgets where he is or how to get home.
He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 129 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911.
The KCPD says they have requested a Silver Alert be issued, as well.
