KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man who was last seen at 7 tonight.
The KCPD says that Brent Irvin is 43 years old and was last seen in the area of NW Vivion Road and N. Mullberry Drive.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The KCPD says that Mr. Irvin is suicidal and needs medical attention.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.
No further information is available at this time.
