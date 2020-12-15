KCPD looking for missing, endangered 23-year-old

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing woman who needs medication for a medical condition.
Police say 23-year-old Jada C. Kimbrough was last seen in the 1200 block of Michigan Ave.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shawl, a grey shirt with long sleeves, and brown Birkenstocks. She was carrying a blue canvas bag.
If located, you are asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
