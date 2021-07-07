KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered woman.
The police say that 22-year-old Anita Singh was last seen around 4 p.m. today near NW 62nd Street and N. Harden Court.
That location is north of the river, west of Highway 169 and north of I-29.
The police say she 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and ripped blue jeans.
"Anita needs medication and to be taken to the hospital for evaluation," the police said.
If you find her, you are asked to call 911 or KCPD Missing Persons Unit 816-234-5136.
