KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 11-year-old last seen Wednesday afternoon.
According to the KCPD, Jay’Viea Hurt was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of E. 63rd Street and College Avenue.
He was last seen on foot, wearing a red Batman shirt and red basketball shorts.
Hurt is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.
His family is concerned due to his age and "psychological conditions."
If you know where this child is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.