KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a teenage boy who is missing and considered to be in danger. 

According to police, 15-year-old Frank Smith was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Olive St. on Saturday. He was on foot. 

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was wearing dark gray pants and a black jacket. 

The police said he has several medical issues and requires daily medication. 

If you know where Smith is, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

