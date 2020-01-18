KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a teenage boy who is missing and considered to be in danger.
According to police, 15-year-old Frank Smith was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Olive St. on Saturday. He was on foot.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing dark gray pants and a black jacket.
The police said he has several medical issues and requires daily medication.
If you know where Smith is, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
