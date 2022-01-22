KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a man who went missing Saturday morning.
Miguel Brown, a Hispanic male, was last seen Saturday morning around 5:30 leaving a residence near 28th and Olive in KCMO.
Brown, 22, reportedly has medical issues which require care. He is described as 5'7", weighing 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Brown was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone seeing or knowing where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
