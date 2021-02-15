William J. Stafford

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a young man who went missing from Centerpoint Medical Center. 

According to the police, 19-year-old William J. Stafford was last seen today at 3:25 p.m.

He was wearing a maroon coat with a hood and black pants with a red stripe. 

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

William escaped from Centerpoint Medical Center, where he was being held for a mental health evaluation. 

He was last seen in the area of E. 13th St. and White Ave.

He should be considered dangerous and approached with caution, police said. 

If you know where he is, call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

