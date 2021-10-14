Missing: Christian Herron
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is still looking for a missing 12-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the KCPD stated that they are looking for Christian Herron.

He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of E. 114th Street and Richmond Avenue. 

He was wearing a gray hoodie, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack. 

He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 129 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

The police department does note that Herron is a runaway. 

As of 2 p.m., the KCPD had not indicated that Herron had been found yet.

If you know where Herron is, you are asked to call the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136. 

