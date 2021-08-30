KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to the KCPD, Elizabeth "Ella" Paronto was last seen today at 5 p.m. in the area of E. 42nd Street and Troost Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with stripes, a pink floral skirt, black leggings, and purple eye glasses. She was carrying a black Adidas backpack.
She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
The police department notes that Paronto is believed to be a runaway.
