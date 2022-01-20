KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department was asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who had run away and was missing.
According to the KCPD, Damaya M. Jones had last been seen today at 2 p.m. getting off the school bus in the 6500 block of NE 43rd Terrace.
Just before 10 p.m., the police said she has been found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.