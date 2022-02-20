KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 12-year-old girl has gone missing and police are asking for help in locating her.
Yaebizmar Grajales was last seen on Sunday near E. 10th St. and Paseo Blvd. She was seen wearing red pajama pants and white Nike shoes.
She is a 12-year-old, white female who is 5'8" and 195 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone seeing Grajales is asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
