KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police are trying to find an 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, Gardner Warren was last seen in the area of E. 35th St. and Forest around 1:30 p.m.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was driving his light blue 1992 Chevrolet S10. It has custom wheels and has Missouri license plates with the number "5TC-925."
He was wearing a dark leather jacket with unknown other clothing.
He takes several medications a day, which he does not have with him.
If you know where he is, call the police or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.