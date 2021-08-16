KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.
The KCPD says that 38-year-old Keivin Quinn was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. 109th Street and Fremont Avenue.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The KCPD says he walks with a limp and uses a cane for support. They also say he has medical needs that require daily attention for treatment, plus "a cognitive disability."
If you know where Quinn is, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
