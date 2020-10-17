KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on Thursday night.
Police say Nasario Martinez-Maciel, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the homicide that happened in the 5200 block of Norledge Ave.
Martinez-Maciel was last known to be in Kansas City, Kansas, and inside a tan 1997 Toyota Camry with no license plates.
If you see him, call law enforcement immediately. He and anyone in the car should be considered armed and dangerous.
The KCPD's homicide unit can be reached at 816-234-5043. The TIPS Hotline can be reached at 816-474-TIPS.
A further description of the vehicle describes it as having a sunroof, a different rear passenger wheel, tinted windows, discoloration on the driver's side bumper, and a differently colored driver's side quarter panel.
