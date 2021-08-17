KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 2-year-old girl is safe after a suspect stole a car with the child inside at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect drove the stolen vehicle from Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas.
Unaware of what happened in Missouri, a nurse named Tori who lives near N. 5th Street and Walker Avenue in KCK saw a man walking with a toddler down the street.
Tori was sitting in her car, using her phone when she noticed him. She says he wasn’t skittish or suspicious until he walked toward her backyard. When she looked in her backyard, she found the little girl left alone. The suspect was gone.
“The first call when there's little child missing is the worst because our officers -- they are dads, they are brothers,” KCK Police Department Public Information Officer Nancy Chartrand said. “Their heart goes out, so they are on the lookout.”
Officers from multiple agencies were searching for the little girl, the stolen vehicle and the suspect. They received information about several possible sightings. They used patrol vehicles, a drone, helicopter and canines to search.
Just before 7 p.m., officers found the stolen car ditched and got a very important 911 call from Tori.
“She was just playing like nothing happened,” Tori said. “Simultaneously, I’m calling 911 to get them here because I didn’t know what was going on.”
Tori says the look on the first officer’s face told her everything she needed to know.
“You could see the relief,” Tori said.
Back in KCMO, police officers shared the good news with the little girl’s family members. They held each other and cried tears of joy and relief near the gas station where she was taken.
Her cousin and uncle struggled to find words to describe the family’s comfort in knowing she was not hurt and will be back with her mother.
“We thank them for finding her and she is safe. She’s safe. She’s safe,” Cousin Angelle Ramey said. “Tears of joy.”
“I’m a very relieved uncle. That’s for real,” her uncle Charles Johnson said. “Words cannot explain.”
Officers showed him a photo of his niece.
“She was smiling and sitting in front of the police car,” Johnson said.
Officers say she was taken to a local hospital to be checked out to be certain she was okay but appeared to be unharmed.
At last check Tuesday night, police were still searching for the suspect who was described as a Black man wearing a black hat, red shirt with gold writing and black shorts.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 816-474-TIPS.
Police say they were still in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when the girl was found safe.
