KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone they say is a person of interest in a homicide from last week.

Investigators say the man in recently released images is sought in connection with the stabbing death of Lawrence Jordan on August 23 in the area of 27th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Officers said the man is believed to be Hispanic and frequents 27th Street between Benton and Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

Information leading to the arrest of the party responsible for the killing could be worth a reward of up to $25,000.