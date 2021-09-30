KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday night.
According to the police, 23-year-old Estella Dekaye was last seen at her home near 12th Street and The Paseo around 10 p.m. that day.
She was wearing a pink and black dress with flowers printed on it.
She is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Her family is concerned about her wellbeing.
If you find her or know where she might be, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
