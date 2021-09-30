Estella Dekaye
(Provided by the KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday night. 

According to the police, 23-year-old Estella Dekaye was last seen at her home near 12th Street and The Paseo around 10 p.m. that day.

She was wearing a pink and black dress with flowers printed on it. 

She is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned about her wellbeing. 

If you find her or know where she might be, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.