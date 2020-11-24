KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.
7-year-old Avontay Reed is described as being 100 pounds, 4 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
4-year-old Kelvontae Cooper is described as being 90 pounds, 4 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red and black writing, blue jeans and brown shoes.
The children are in Children’s Division custody and were placed with a maternal aunt due to the mother’s mental health and drug abuse.
Their mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt’s house on Nov. 9, 2020. The mother was located Tuesday, but the kids were not with her.
The children have been listed as missing/endangered. If located please call 911 or contact the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.