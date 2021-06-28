KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a teen girl who has not been seen since Sunday.
Police say 16-year-old Maniyah Frazier was last seen in the area of 44th and Woodland.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
The KCPD notes she is a runaway, but is considered endangered.
If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
