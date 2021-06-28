Maniyah Frazier

Maniyah Frazier. 

 (Via the KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a teen girl who has not been seen since Sunday. 

Police say 16-year-old Maniyah Frazier was last seen in the area of 44th and Woodland.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. 

Her family is concerned for her wellbeing. 

The KCPD notes she is a runaway, but is considered endangered. 

If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136. 

