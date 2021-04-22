KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of January.
According to a release the KCPD sent tonight, Joslyn Hill was last seen on Jan. 30 of this year in the area of 50th and N. Oak Trafficway.
She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has a beauty mark on her upper lip.
She is believed to be in the area of Blue Springs or Leavenworth, Kansas.
If you find her, you are asked to call 911.
She is considered to be a missing/endangered minor, as well as runaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.