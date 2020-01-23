KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Love has been found safe. All previous coverage is below.
The police are looking for a missing and endangered teenage girl who was last seen this afternoon.
According to police, 14-year-old Alexandria Love was last seen in the area of 51st Street and Sni-A-Bar Road around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
The police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing an off-white sweater, dark pants, and tan boots.
The police said that she is in need of her medications.
If you know where she is, call the police department at 816-234-5136.
