KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing person has been found safe.
All previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a health facility.
Police said that Quoveen L. Jackson is 51 years old. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark sweatpants.
The police said she walked away from the Swope Parkway Health Facility located at 3801 Swope Pkwy. at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
She has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, so she requires daily medication.
If you know where she is, call 911 immediately. You can call the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit with any information at 816-234-5136
