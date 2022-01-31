KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a woman last seen with a stranger at a bank in KCK.
Judith E. Clouse, 75, has been reported missing. She was last seen at Bank Midwest on Shawnee Mission Drive in KCK Saturday morning around 10:30. She was accompanied by an unknown white female and they were withdrawing fund from Clouse's bank account. They were seen in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.
Clouse is a white female, 5'4" in height weighing 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She is reported to have dementia. She requires medication that she currently does not have.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.