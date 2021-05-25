KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are reaching out to residents near 18th and Vine Tuesday night following a series of violent crimes in the entertainment district.
Police are calling the 6 p.m. event at the Gregg-Klice Community Center a “listening session”
It comes one week after someone was charged with a murder nearby.
The murder of Gary Taylor a month ago was the most recent violent act in the area. The father and gym owner also owned a security company that worked in the district.
In describing tonight’s event, police said they want to hear residents’ concerns and find ways to address them.
In the bulletin promoting the event, police wrote, “…we want them to know that we are here, we are listening, and we are working for the community. In exchange, we want to explain what officers can and cannot do, so that they are aware of how we can work together as community and police.”
This comes in the midst of a debate over the city council controlling part of the police budget, particularly the part related to crime prevention and community engagement.
Police will be joined at the 2-hour event by the Center for Conflict Resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.