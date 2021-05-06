KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A rash of violence in Kansas City is keeping detectives busy as they investigate two homicides, a suspicious death after a body was found inside a burned car, and several non-fatal shootings.
Marc Davis II was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting inside a Domino’s around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Elmwood Avenue and Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 32 years old.
Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Kansas City police released an update after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed evidence including surveillance video.
According to police, the initial incident began when Davis entered the business and began causing a disturbance with the employees. Police say Davis had a gun during the altercation. Investigators say evidence shows a Domino’s employee fired multiple shots at Davis. Davis was struck and collapsed in the parking lot.
“I’m not angry. I’m hurt,” Davis’s cousin Natasha Smith said. “That’s a different kind of pain.”
Smith says when family members got a call about the shooting she rushed to the scene. “He was still there,” Smith said. “I got to see him, and I could already tell he was gone.”
Smith says their large family is grieving. “It’s like it took a piece of us away,” Smith said. She says Davis’ family members will remember him as a loving son, brother, cousin, and father. “Outgoing and a wonderful father of two little girls,” Smith said.
Police say the Domino’s employee was detained Wednesday night, interviewed, and released pending further investigation. Once the full case file is complete, it will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department or 816-474-TIPS.
