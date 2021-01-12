KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was found near the intersection of E. 45th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.
Also, no suspect information has been released.
