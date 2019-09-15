KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating after someone was fatally shot in KC on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. just north of 43rd and Tracy.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The police told KCTV5 News that someone had been killed in an apartment. The apartment is inside a house on the corner.
Police said there was an argument that escalated and one person ended up shooting the victim.
That shooter left the scene and is not in custody yet.
Detectives are interviewing people who were there during the incident to try and figure out the identity of the suspect.
If anyone has any information they should call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest.
