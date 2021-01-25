KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon, injuring one person.
The shooting happened outside at 1:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Park Tower Drive, just east of E. 20th Street and Topping Avenue.
This shooting happened following an apparent traffic accident in the parking lot of the Blue Valley Court Townhouses.
The victim is in serious condition and has been taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Further information about the victim is unknown at this time.
There is also currently no suspect information.
As of 2:30 p.m., police were still at the scene and two damaged cars could be seen there.
