KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in KC on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened in the 4900 block of Walrond Ave. at 12:23 p.m.
One person has serious injuries, but police dispatchers said this could become a homicide.
No other information is available at this time.
