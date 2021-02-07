KCPD investigating shooting near Westport Road, Bellview Ave.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
According to the police it happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Westport Road and Bellview Avenue.
A large section of a parking lot in that area has been blocked off by the police.
Police have not yet released any suspect information or said what might have led up to the shooting.
