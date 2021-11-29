KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting in south Kansas City has left one person injured.
Police were called to the area of 8700 Chestnut Circle around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, police found evidence of a crime scene, but no victim was found.
Later, it was discovered the victim was self transported to the hospital and advised he had been shot at the incident. Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released by police.
