KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and is in surgery.
Officers were called to 64th and South Benton for a sound of shots call.
Authorities were advised that a shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to surgery in critical condition.
Medical staff advised the wounds did not appear life-threatening at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.