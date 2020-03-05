KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the area of 63rd and S. Benton around 5 p.m.
According to police dispatch, at least one person sustained serious injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
