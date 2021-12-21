KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has identified the man who was fatally shot overnight.
According to the KCPD, officers were called to the 8700 block of N. Kansas Place just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
That address appears to be part of Barrewoods Apartments.
Callers said they heard shots, then saw an unresponsive victim in a parking lot at the apartment complex.
When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. EMS was called to the scene and declared the man deceased.
On Tuesday afternoon, the victim was identified as 46-year-old Roman Yslas.
If anyone has information that could assist the authorities in their investigation, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline, anonymously, at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
