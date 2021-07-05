KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating six different shootings that happened overnight in a little over three hours, which left 10 people injured and one person dead.

The first in this string of shootings happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of 69th and Swope Parkway.

Officers initially went to the area of NW Waukomis Drive and N. Robinhood Lane after someone called 911 and said there was a shooting victim lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. An ambulance took her to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene told police that the woman had been shot at 69th and Swope. Despite their efforts, police weren’t able to locate that crime scene.

The second shooting, which injured four people, happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of E. 43rd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Officers went to St. Luke’s Hospital at that time, where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder told police he’d been shot at a club on Indiana. He didn’t provide further details and didn’t want to prosecute.

At 10:43 p.m., several people approached officers at Swope Parkway and E. Meyer Boulevard yelling for help.

Officers found a woman in the front passenger seat of a vehicle who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that she had possibly been shot in the 4700 block of E. 43rd.

Then, at 11:15 p.m., a man arrived at Research Medical Center and said he was shot in the area of 42nd and Indiana. At 11:24 p.m., another man arrived at the same hospital and said he’d been shot outside a club at 43rd and Indiana. They both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The police did locate a scene at the southeast corner of 43rd and Indiana.

The third shooting happened 12:25 a.m. in the area of Blue Parkway and Oakley Avenue.

Officers were called to the area for a shooting, but the victim drove herself to the hospital while they were headed to the scene.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken into surgery for life-threatening injuries. The only information she could give police was that she was at a house in the area of 47th and Sni-A-Bar Road when she was shot by the suspect. However, she could not provide a suspect name or address.

The fourth shooting happened at 12:27 a.m. in the 11400 block of Palmer Ave.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot near a car that was parked in front of a house. One woman was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The other woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were at the scene, they were told that a third victim had arrived at a different hospital saying he had also been shot in the 11400 block of Palmer.

The fifth shooting, which ultimately became a homicide, happened at 12:30 a.m. in the area of E. 12th Street and Locust Street.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting after someone passing by saw an unresponsive person at the corner.

When EMS arrived, they declared the victim deceased. He has been identified as 28-year-old Deangelo Wallace.

The police say their preliminary investigation indicates that Wallace and an unknown person had gotten into a verbal argument when the shooting occurred. That suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

The sixth and last in this series of shootings happened in the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

At 1:25 a.m., a woman arrived at the hospital and said she had been shot while she was driving through Swope Park near the Meyer entrance. A shot was fired into her vehicle, hitting her.

Her injuries are serious, but don’t currently appear life-threatening.

The KCPD is continuing to investigate all of these violent incidents. Anyone with information that can assist them in their investigations should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.