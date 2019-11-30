KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a man's death as a homicide.
It all began at 4:30 p.m., when officers and EMS went to 38th and Monroe after someone called and said they saw a person on the ground who was unresponsive.
When first responders arrived, the man was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives and CSIs responded to investigate and gather evidence. After that, detectives determined that the man's death is suspicious and the situation is being treated as a homicide.
If anyone was in the area in and saw anything or has any information, they are asked to call the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.