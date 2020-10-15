KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, the shooting happened at 3:14 p.m. in the 8500 block of E. 93rd St. That is over by James A. Reed Road and Bannister Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the street who had been shot.
He has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
A witness said told police he had been involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.